Hawley: Disappointment When His Trek Movie Was Axed

Last year, Noah Hawley was developing a Star Trek film and the plans were well-advanced but a personnel change at Paramount brought in Emma Watts who canceled the project.

Yesterday, Hawley spoke with Deadline‘s Pete Hammond in a half-hour video where most of the discussion focused on FX‘s Fargo, but Hawley spoke briefly about his disappointment in having the Trek movie canceled.

Deadline: “That always happens with a change of scenery at a studio, everything you think you’ve got set up. I mean, you know what I’m pointing towards here – Star Trek at Paramount – and a brilliant kind of new reinvention of such a major franchise. And then someone comes in and the whole thing stalls, or things happen.”

Hawley: “I mean – that sums it up pretty perfectly. We were on the runway. There was major casting that we were in the middle of. We had a production schedule and I was getting ready to go to Australia. And then, as you said, new management. I guess in retrospect, what surprised me is not that Emma Watts came in and said, ‘Are you people crazy? This is an untested crew. This is an original idea. We don’t know if this is going to work or not work.’ It’s that I got as far as I did under Wyck [Godfrey] and Jim [Gianopulos]. You know, it was a really fun movie and I think it would have been a great film, but you can’t control these things. So you move on.”

Deadline: “That’s a great attitude you have. I’d be devastated if you knew I had the goods and then you know the place you have to get the permission doesn’t give it to you.”

Hawley: “Yeah, It’s not easy. You have to allow yourself to have that process of – I won’t say grieving because you know, it’s not life or death – but you know you do have to pour your forty out on the ground for the movie that would have been. To really celebrate that you were excited artistically about something, and now you have to – just as you were getting ready to ramp up – you have to cauterize that wound and move on.”

The full video can be found at Deadline for those who want to hear Hawley’s thoughts on Fargo.

Source: Deadline