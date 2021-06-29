Hallmark Reveals 2021 Comic Con Exclusive Ornament

Hallmark has announced its exclusive collectibles for 2021 conventions and included is one Trek exclusive, a Star Trek Klingon Bird of Prey Hallmark Keepsake Ornament.

Here is the description of the ornament from Hallmark: “Early script drafts of “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” used Romulans in their classic Bird-of-Prey warship as the film’s antagonists. When later drafts swapped Klingons for Romulans, the ship’s designation as a Bird-of-Prey remained and the craft was redesigned to reflect Klingon technology. Put the fearsome-looking ship on display with this meticulously detailed Christmas tree ornament. PopMinded event exclusive—one of just 3,750 issued.”

Designed by Jake Angell, the Klingon Bird of Prey comes pre-packaged in a box and is made of metal. The ornament measures 4.5″ W x 0.58″ H x 2.89″ D and it will cost $35.00.

The Star Trek Klingon Bird of Prey Hallmark Keepsake Ornament was created for the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and other select events.

The ornaments will be sold online only, on the first day of the San Diego Comic-Con and the first day of New York Comic Con as shown below:

SDCC: July 23-25 Noon Eastern Time

NYCC: Oct 7-10 Noon Eastern Time

Have a look at all of the convention exclusives located here. At that link is also where you will order the ornament on July 23 and Oct 7.

Source: Hallmark