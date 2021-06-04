CTV To Air Two New Star Trek Series

CTV has announced their new series for the 2021/2022 series and included will be two new Star Trek shows, which will air on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada.

Joining Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the animated Star Trek: Prodigy.

Strange New Worlds is “based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. ”

Star Trek: Prodigy “follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. The series takes place in the year 2383, after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, and in the Delta Quadrant.”

Source: Bellmedia.ca