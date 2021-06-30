Burton Really Wants To Be The Permanent Jeopardy! Host

In an interview with the New York Times, LeVar Burton explained how he feels about the possibility of becoming the permanent host of Jeopardy!

“It’s difficult to explain,” he said, “but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host.

“Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant. Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your [expletive] on Jeopardy! you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that.”

But Burton is prepared to deal with the disappointment that will happen if he doesn’t get the Jeopardy! job. “It will hurt,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”

Burton’s guest host appearance on the show will take place the end of July.

Source: The New York Times