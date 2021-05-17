Trek Actors To Host Pancreatic Cancer Network Event

Several Trek actors will be hosting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s (PanCAN) Action Week first ever Voices in Action virtual event.

Voices in Action will take place Monday, June 14 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET and it will be hosted by Jonathan Frakes, Armin Shimerman and his wife Kitty Swink.

Frakes lost his brother to pancreatic cancer, and Swink is a seventeen-year survivor of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death with the five-year survival rate an abysmal ten percent.

PanCAN has invested approximately one-hundred-and-twenty-six million dollars in research on the disease.

“One person can make a big difference, but together, we can do so much more,” said Julie Fleshman, PanCAN president/CEO.

To learn more and to RSVP for the event, head to the link located here.

Source: Yahoo