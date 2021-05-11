TNG Crew Joins Star Trek Fleet Command

Beginning today, the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation has joined the Star Trek Fleet Command game.

Here is a description of the situation in which they find themselves: “I know that I am Lieutenant Commander Data of the Federation starship Enterprise. But I do not know how I ended up here, or what happened to the ship.

“A strange encounter leads you to a discovery: the crash site of a Starfleet ship from a parallel universe: the USS Enterprise-D. Something terrible has happened, leaving its crew scattered across the galaxy, with no method of communication, and no way to return. The only one left on board is the android known as Data.

“It quickly becomes apparent that something terrible has occurred. While Data doesn’t recall what happened upon the ship’s arrival, the damage and ruin left in its wake points to a calculated and malicious attack. Something or someone did not want the Enterprise crew in this galaxy.

“And with the crew stuck on unfamiliar planets, and possibly in danger, it’s up to you to find them. Reunite the crew of the Enterprise. Can you solve the mystery of their arrival, and the events leading up to the crash?”

The first part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation arrival in May includes:

Away Teams feature

New Officers Epic Data, Rare Beverly, Epic Geordi.

New cadets Officers Data, Beverly, La Forge, Troi, Riker.

Twenty TNG missions

New Battle Pass

New Events

Ten new Avatars

Eleven new Frames

Source: Star Trek Fleet Command