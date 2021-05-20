Takei Narrates Pianist Fabio Banegas’ New Album

On May 28, “Los Angeles-based Argentine pianist Fabio Banegas is releasing his new album, Bottiroli Piano Works (Complete), Vol. 2 – Nocturnes, on Grand Piano, the specialist piano label distributed by Naxos.” The album is narrated by Trek actor George Takei.

“Bottiroli held a deep fascination with the night sky and outer space,” said Banegas. “Dovetailing with the participation of George Takei – this is a match made in the heavens.”

Volume 2 is a sequel to Vol. 1’s Waltzes, and it “features all world premieres, and continues Banegas’ passion for celebrating the rich, colorful work of his late mentor, José Antonio Bottiroli (1920-1990).” Both men were originally from Rosario, Argentina.

This installment features Banegas’ interpretations of Bottiroli’s sparkling nocturnes…These selections paint beautiful vespertinal scenes. Selections like Nocturne in G ♭ Major, B59 recall the best of Debussy; while the Six Album Pages exhibit Satie-like, impressionist insights. Elegantly waltzing in pentatonics is the first ‘page’ – specially dedicated Banegas by Bottiroli. (“To Fabio, surely its best interpreter.”)

“The record closes with Five Piano Replies: selections that display Bottiroli’s lyrical prowess. Choice collaborator George Takei enters, lending his iconic timbre to sincere, sage, and resonant narration. His legendary connection to Star Trek – a beloved franchise that intelligently promotes exploration, peace, and awe of the universe – makes him a fitting ambassador for these celestially-inspired works.”

Banegas and Takei first met in a line for an architectural tour in Chicago and they “became good friends, bringing this project full-circle as a celebration of cherished people in Banegas’ life.”

Bottiroli Piano Works (Complete), Vol. 2 – Nocturnes album contents:

1-3 Tres Penas de 1984 (Three Sorrows from 1984)

4-9 Seis Hojas de Álbum (Six Album Pages) (1976-1977)

10-13 Cuatro Piezas del 1974 (Four Pieces From 1974)

14-15 Dos Nocturnos en el Sol Bemol Major (Two Nocturnes in G ♭ Major) (1978/1984)

16-20 Cinqo Réplicas para Piano (Five Piano Replied) (1974-80)

To pre-order Complete Piano Works 2 as an audio CD, head to the link located here. It will also be available on other various online sites in other formats.

Source: Press Release