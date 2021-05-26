STO: House United Available On PC

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced that Star Trek Online: House United is now available on PC, with a release for Playstation4 and Xbox One on August 3.

Here is the information from their press release: “The free-to-play MMORPG based on the Star Trek Universe invites Captains from around the world to experience the highly anticipated finale to the Klingon Civil War, a longstanding conflict which has torn the Klingon Empire apart. The new season introduces two exciting featured episodes centered around Star Trek: Discovery‘s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), as well as Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). House United gives Captains the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards by completing tasks in a Special Event and participating in a brand-new Task Force Operation.

“After traveling to the sacred planet of Boreth and descending into the pits of Gre’thor, J’Ula, matriarch of House Mo’Kai, has resurrected the famed Klingon Warrior, L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role on Star Trek: Discovery). L’Rell will be a guiding light for J’Ula on what it truly means to be Klingon, as players will have to prove themselves and build an army, before heading to Qo’noS for the final epic battle. Captains will also encounter emblematic characters such as Aakar (portrayed by Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and Adet’Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery).

“These events take place across two brand new featured episodes. House United also introduces new playable content for Captains to enjoy, including:

Two Brand New Episodes – In Warriors of the Empire, Captains will fight alongside J’Ula with L’Rell on their side as they gather support for their cause, before taking forces to Qo’noS to put an end to the raging Klingon Civil War in A Day Long Remembered.

– In Warriors of the Empire, Captains will fight alongside J’Ula with L’Rell on their side as they gather support for their cause, before taking forces to Qo’noS to put an end to the raging Klingon Civil War in A Day Long Remembered. Only Qo’noS Endures Event – Captains will be able earn an exclusive new reward, a ground set inspired by the villainous Aakar, by exploring new episodes, patrols and TFOs associated with the Klingon Civil War.

– Captains will be able earn an exclusive new reward, a ground set inspired by the villainous Aakar, by exploring new episodes, patrols and TFOs associated with the Klingon Civil War. New Task Force Operation – Players will get to experience Remain Klingon a 5-Captain space TFO, which concludes the Civil War storyline as the final battle takes place over QonoS.

– Players will get to experience Remain Klingon a 5-Captain space TFO, which concludes the Civil War storyline as the final battle takes place over QonoS. Three New Patrols – In House United, Captains will enjoy three new patrols based on the episode Warriors of the Empire.

Source: Press Release