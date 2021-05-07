Exo-6 has revealed the second in their line of one-sixth scale Star Trek figures, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. This follows the Data figure which released several months ago.

Here are the details about the 1:6 scale figure of Picard:

Fully Articulated Body: More than thirty points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately thirty cm tall.

Realistic Portraits: Picard’s stern expression shows his resolve in taking on the Borg no matter what the cost. Lovingly rendered by a top artist, this excellent likeness of Patrick Stewart as Captain Picard is specially hand-painted.

Starfleet Duty Uniform: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform matches the pattern and color of the original costume recreated in 1:6 scale. Including the captain’s jacket, captain’s vest, and duty trousers – all exactingly matched to the original costume. Magnets are sewn into the pants so the holsters for the tricorder and phaser can be attached. An authentically scaled communicator badge is permanently affixed to the jacket and the vest. (Vest and jacket cannot be worn at the same time).

Boots: Soft plastic boots sculpted to match the cut and style of the original movie footwear.

Display Base: A hexagonal display base featuring the transporter pad will provide additional support for the figure. Two different inserts for the floor of the base can represent the transporter pad or the center of the transporter array.

Here is the list of equipment which comes with Jean-Luc Picard.

Type II hand phaser: The phaser can be worn in a black holster that magnetically attaches to his pants.

TR-590 Tricorder X: This standard tricorder can be opened or worn in a holster.

Phaser rifle: Type 3B Phaser rifle used by the Enterprise crew to battle the invading Borg.

To pre-order the Star Trek: First Contact Captain Jean-Luc Picard Figure, which will ship in October, and will cost $189.95 (plus $25.00 flat rate international shipping), head to the link located here.

Click on thumbnails to see photos of the Jean-Luc Picard figure.

Source: Exo-6