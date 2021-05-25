Picardo In Pandemic Anthology After Masks

A new pandemic anthology, After Masks, will make its debut via streaming and cable on May 18, and on DVD on June 8.

After Masks is “an emotional and therapeutic collaboration triggered and inspired by the unprecedented reshaping of our society during the global pandemic. Made about the stay-at-home order, during the stay-at-home order, this movie is not a recorded Zoom call. It is a full, rich, and emotional film shot in locations including Orlando, Denver, Santa Monica, Boulder, Tulsa, Los Angeles and more.”

There are five stories, and a bonus chapter. The bonus chapter, featuring Robert Picardo, will only be on the DVD.

Here are the stories:

Isolation: Winners. Directed by Manaal Khan and featuring Alexandra Rodriguez . An over-zealous, aspiring writer loses herself in routine in order to endure months-long solitude.

and featuring . An over-zealous, aspiring writer loses herself in routine in order to endure months-long solitude. Faith: Ushering The Light. Directed by Rebekah Wiggins and featuring Frances Lee McCain (Back to the Future), Drea Berg . A conservative Jewish couple struggle to preserve their relationship after the loss of their two-year-old son.

and featuring (Back to the Future), . A conservative Jewish couple struggle to preserve their relationship after the loss of their two-year-old son. Black Lives Matter: Hold On. Directed by Tayo Amos and featuring Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins (TLC). A spirited black woman’s personal and professional relationships are strained when she confronts the trauma of racist police brutality.

and featuring (TLC). A spirited black woman’s personal and professional relationships are strained when she confronts the trauma of racist police brutality. Identify: Clownfish. Directed by Rebekah Wiggins and featuring Lindsay Sparks, Ruth Lieberman . At odds with society’s expectations, a grieving widow slowly supplants her own identity with that of her late husband.

and featuring . At odds with society’s expectations, a grieving widow slowly supplants her own identity with that of her late husband. Self: Quarantales. Directed by John Crockett and Brian McCulley and featuring Krista Allen (Baywatch), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Eliza Roberts (Animal House), Debra Wilson (MadTV), Michael Welch (Twilight), Amber Lynn Ashley (Model Citizen), Ted Maritz (Scorpion), Brian McCulley (Pain is Beautiful), Jason Potter (The Social Dilemma), and John Crockett (Sin Eater). During months-long isolation, six individuals confront their inner demons when they are no longer able to hide from themselves.

and featuring (Baywatch), (The Dark Knight), (Animal House), (MadTV), (Twilight), (Model Citizen), (Scorpion), (Pain is Beautiful), (The Social Dilemma), and (Sin Eater). During months-long isolation, six individuals confront their inner demons when they are no longer able to hide from themselves. Bonus Chapter: Past Cure. Directed by Carmelo Chimera and featuring Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager).

After Masks will be available on iTunes, Microsoft Xbox, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, Hoopla, various cable channels and on DVD.

