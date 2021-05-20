Latif Update On Section 31

In a new interview with Digital Spy while promoting his latest project, The Pursuit of Love, Star Trek: Discovery’s Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler) updated fans on the progress of the proposed Section 31 series.

“It’s been just slight yeses,” he said; “slight questions, but I’ve no idea. I think it’s down to people’s schedules.”

Last year, Alex Kurtzman told Space.com that Section 31 was “well on its way” and there was a “great script” courtesy of Erika Lippoldt and Bo Yeon Kim, and “we have a writers’ room, and it’s exciting.”

COVID has disrupted everything else for a year, and hopefully things will get back on track and Section 31 won’t end up being a casualty of the pandemic shutdowns.

Source: Digital Spy