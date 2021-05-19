IDW Publishing’s The Mirror War

On September 8, the first issue of IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: The Mirror War will make its debut.

Written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, the first issue, which will be zero issue, “features a new story of Mirror Picard, as he’s summoned to Earth to face the wrath of his emperor, deftly weaving threads from past Mirror Universe tales in a way entertaining to newcomers and the initiated alike.”

After that there will be eight regular issues and four “interspersed tie-in specials, each highlighting a different member of the Next Generation cast.”

The first tie-in special, which will come out in December, will feature Data.

The entire thirteen-issue series will “chart Mirror Picard’s path of conquest across all of the Mirror Universe, stoking the wrath of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance along the way.”

We’re absolutely thrilled to return to the Mirror Universe,” said Scott Tipton. “What’s in store for our Mirror Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew? New faces, new places, and old grudges. Picard’s ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him.”

Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 will be available with multiple cover variants from series artist Nieto, Ejiwa Ebenebe, and Bex Glendining. For the rest of the series, J.K. Woodward will provide covers.

