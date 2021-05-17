How Janeway Meets Star Trek: Prodigy Kids

In several interviews promoting Kate Mulgrew‘s series Mr. Mercedes, the actress revealed how she meets the kids that form the crew in Star Trek: Prodigy. Note: Spoilers below.

As reported by TrekCore, Mulgrew said “Five kids are incarcerated on an obscure planet in an uncharted part of the galaxy. They escape from their imprisonment and race across the planet to find a defunct starship buried in the sand of the planet’s surface.

“They go [into the ship], and of course the prison guards are coming after them, and they can’t get [the ship] up, and the shields won’t run — and suddenly, somebody hits a button, and bloop!

“‘Hello kids, I see you’re a little bit stuck here. Can I help you out?’

“It’s Captain Janeway, in a holographic form.

“It’s really, I think, going to capture the imagination of little kids. And if they can sit with their mothers, who watched me in live action, and their fathers who loved the other guys, we’ve got a family affair and that will bring it full circle.”

No release date has been provided yet for Star Trek: Prodigy, which will air on Paramount + before airing on Nickelodeon.

Source: TrekCore