Coming from the Star Trek Official Starships Collection on June 30 is the gold-plated USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Model Starship.

The model is plated with 18K gold, is eleven inches long and comes with a display stand. Also included is a sixteen-page full-color magazine.

The gold-plated USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Model Starship will set you back $199.99 and it can be pre-ordered here.

Source: Hero Collector