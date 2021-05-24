FanSets Star Trek Emoji 9 Pin Set

A new set of nine pins from FanSets features one character from every Star Trek show.

Sold as a set, or individually, the Star Trek Emoji 9 Pin Set include Spock, La Forge, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Burnham, Picard, Mariner, and Pike.

Each pin is approximately one-and-a-quarter inches, has quality rubber pin backs, is officially-licensed, and has a backer card that can be used to display the pin.

To order the set, which costs $55.95, head to the link located here.

The individual pins can be ordered here. Each pin costs $6.95.

Source: FanSets