FanSets 2021 Star Trek Anniversary Pins

Six new pins from FanSets will commemorate six different Star Trek anniversaries that take place in 2021.

As reported by TrekCore, the anniversaries are: fifty-five years for Star Trek, thirty-five years for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, thirty years for Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, twenty-five years for Star Trek: First Contact, twenty years for Star Trek: Enterprise, and five years for Star Trek Beyond.

The six pins will be released individually this summer, or as a complete set June 1. Here are the release dates for each pin:

Star Trek: The Original Series – June 1

Star Trek Beyond — June 15

Star Trek IV — July 1

Star Trek VI — July 15

Star Trek: Enterprise — August 1

Star Trek: First Contact — August 15

So pretty much, expect a new release every two weeks.

The prices for individual pins, which can be ordered on FanSets.com, are $9.99 each. The set will cost $59.99.

