TrekCore is reporting that a Borg Cube Advent Calendar will be coming later this year from Eaglemoss.

Eaglemoss‘ Ben Robinson provided details on what to expect from the advent calendar. “Every item in these calendars has been specially designed and is exclusive,” he said. “We’ve brought all our expertise and love for these brands to bear.

“One of the things we hear a lot is that people are nervous about buying things for fans because they think they might already have it. The great thing about these advent calendars is that you can absolutely guarantee that the content is brand new, and there is stuff in there that will make true fans smile. That and Christmas are a pretty good combination. We’re so pleased with the final products, so we’re looking forward to revealing them to fans.”

Source: The Trek Collective