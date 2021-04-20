Women Of Star Trek Earrings

Three new sets of earrings from RockLove Jewelry will be of interest to Trek fans. The earrings will go on sale April 27.

The earrings include Star Trek X RockLove Uhura Spiral Earrings, Star Trek X RockLove Guinan Turquoise Earrings, and Star Trek X RockLove Kira Nerys Bajoran Cuff Earring.

Here is the description for the Uhura earrings, which will cost $135.00. “Honoring Star Trek‘s iconic Communications Officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, these spiral earrings are handcrafted in sterling silver and plated in luminous yellow gold. The symmetrical coils hang from secure lever-back ear wires, just like those worn on-screen by actress Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek: The Original Series.”

The Guinan Turquoise Earrings are made of “Handcrafted brass plated in silver and yellow gold [and] these dangling earrings feature a domed stud and hammered disk with chime-like strands featuring nuggets of genuine turquoise that shift and sway.

The earrings, which will cost $135.00, are “An homage to the earrings worn on-screen for Guinan’s final appearance, played by actress Whoopi Goldberg, in the Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, Episode 22 Suspicions. This playful and unique design reflects the offbeat, timeless advice embodied by Guinan’s sage and enigmatic character.”

The Kira Nerys Bajoran Cuff Earring will cost $60.00. The earring is “Accurate to the earring worn on-screen by actress Nana Visitor who played Kira Nerys on Star Trek: Deep Space 9, the Bajoran earring is a symbol of one’s faith – to family, to culture, to freedom. Featuring a single hole piercing, the stud connects with a chain to an accompanying cuff that gently attaches higher up the ear lobe.”

“Every Star Trek X RockLove piece arrives in a signature Star Trek X RockLove Jewelry Box, black and silver metallic with vibrant blue galaxy print inside.”

To find out more, head to the link located here.

Source: RockLove Jewelry