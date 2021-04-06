Woman In Motion Coming To Paramount Plus In June

For fans wanting to see Woman in Motion, about Nichelle Nichols, you’re in luck as it will air on Paramount+ on June 3.

Here is a description of the movie: “Directed by Todd Thompson (The Highwaymen, PRE FAB!), Woman in Motion chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when, in 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women In Motion, Inc. and recruited more than eight thousand African-American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency. Nichols and her program continue to influence the younger generation of astronauts as well, including Mae Jemison, the first female African-American astronaut in space. Despite an uphill battle against a bureaucracy that was hesitant to let her get involved, Nichols persevered and is credited by NASA for turning it into one of the most diverse independent agencies in the United States Federal Government.”

Below is the trailer for Woman in Motion.

Source: Paramount+ YouTube Page