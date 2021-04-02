Two New Hallmark Trek Ornaments

Two new Trek-themed Hallmark ornaments from the Storytellers Series will be available this summer.

They include the Mirror Spock and the Mirror Chekov. These two ornaments join Mirror Kirk, Sulu and Uhura, which were released last year. Expect to see the last two, Mirror McCoy and Scott next year.

With the Storyteller ornaments, connect them to “Hallmark’s Keepsake Power Cord to see the continuous light effect. Press the button to watch it perform and exciting scene from the classic original series episode Mirror, Mirror. Adding more ornaments will give a “larger…interactive performance.”

Created by artist Jake Angell, the ornaments will sell for $34.99 US/$44.99 CAN.

The Hallmark ornament premiere date this year will take place on July 10.

Source: Hallmark