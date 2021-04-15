Strange New Worlds Guest Star Tests Positive For COVID

According to Deadline, an actor who had flown to Toronto to begin filming his guest spot on Strange New Worlds tested positive for COVID.

The actor, coming from Vancouver, had “only come in contact with a few people during a fitting when the positive test result was received.” CBS Studios has “rigorous testing procedures in accordance with the industry-wide COVID protocols that have keep TV sets safe.”

The handful of people who had contact with the actor have been quarantined.

The good news is that no one else has tested positive and that production and filming have not been affected.

Source: Deadline