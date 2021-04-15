Home Cast & Crew Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds Guest Star Tests Positive For COVID

Strange New Worlds Guest Star Tests Positive For COVID

© Paramount Plus

According to Deadline, an actor who had flown to Toronto to begin filming his guest spot on Strange New Worlds tested positive for COVID.

The actor, coming from Vancouver, had “only come in contact with a few people during a fitting when the positive test result was received.” CBS Studios has “rigorous testing procedures in accordance with the industry-wide COVID protocols that have keep TV sets safe.”

The handful of people who had contact with the actor have been quarantined.

The good news is that no one else has tested positive and that production and filming have not been affected.

Source: Deadline

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the at The Trek BBS.

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

Up Next

Goldsman On Strange New Worlds And Picard