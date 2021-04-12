Starcharter Andromeda Trek Skit

A new skit seen Saturday night on Saturday Night Live featured a Star Trek spinoff.

On board Starcharter Andromeda, “a spaceship’s crew has a hard time dealing with two dramatic crewmates (Carey Mulligan, Mikey Day).” And boy are they dramatic!

The ship is in danger from a solar flare and is heading for a black hole, but the senior officers have to deal with those dramatic crewmates, graduates from a “small expensive Starfleet Academy” who are “just rich white kids who for the first time are experiencing a world that doesn’t revolve around them.”

Enjoy!

Source: Saturday Night Live