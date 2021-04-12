Home General Star Trek

Starcharter Andromeda Trek Skit

Starcharter Andromeda Trek Skit

© Saturday Night Live

A new skit seen Saturday night on Saturday Night Live featured a Star Trek spinoff.

On board Starcharter Andromeda, “a spaceship’s crew has a hard time dealing with two dramatic crewmates (Carey Mulligan, Mikey Day).” And boy are they dramatic!

The ship is in danger from a solar flare and is heading for a black hole, but the senior officers have to deal with those dramatic crewmates, graduates from a “small expensive Starfleet Academy” who are “just rich white kids who for the first time are experiencing a world that doesn’t revolve around them.”

Enjoy!

Source: Saturday Night Live

Topics: ,

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the at The Trek BBS.

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

Up Next

Nimoy Memorial Sculpture Planned For Museum of Science