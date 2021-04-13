Star Trek: Year Five #20 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #20 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Year Five #20, “As the crew of the Enterprise moves toward an uncertain future, one of their own will be pulled into a violent past! While investigating a mysterious structure on Vulcan, Spock vanishes. As the crew tries to find him, Spock must fight to survive as he navigates the painful past of his home planet.”

Written by Brandon Easton, Year Five #20 features art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl. The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see preview pages.

Source: Comics Continuum