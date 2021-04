Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction Figures

Today, Super7 has announced the first wave of the Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction figures.

The 3.75″ articulated figures will include Captain Picard, Data, Worf, Guinan, Wesley, and Borg.

Expected to arrive in June, each figure will cost $17.99. They can be pre-ordered at Entertainment Earth.

Source: That Hashtag Showvia Super7