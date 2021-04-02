Star Trek: The Next Generation Camping Tent

When out in nature this summer, why not take along the Star Trek: The Next Generation Justman 2-Person Camping Tent along and sleep in the great outdoors?

Coming from Robe Factory LLC, the “heavy duty camping tent is shaped like a Federation Type 6 shuttlecraft from The Next Generation.” The tent can accommodate two or three people.

This pop-up canopy tent is “made from 210D polyester with hPU 3000 coating,” making it “breathable” and “waterproof; and the woven fabric on the flooring is ultra-durable to resist harsh conditions” as well as insects.

The tent measures approximately 95x47x43 and requires four ground nails to secure it (nails included). A convenient carry bag to carry the tent is also provided.

To order your Next Generation pop-up camping tent, head to the link located here. The cost for the tent is $139.99.

Source: TOYNK