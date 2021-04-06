Star Trek: Prodigy News From First Contact Day

In other First Contact Day news, a bit of information about Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated series for children, has emerged (but alas, no trailer).

Star Trek: Prodigy will take place in 2383, which is just before the Mars Synth attack in Star Trek: Picard and five years after Star Trek: Voyager: Endgame. The show will be set in the Delta Quadrant.

Captain Janeway will be an emergency training hologram who will teach the young alien crew about the ship, about Starfleet, and about the United Federation of Planets.

Source: Press Release