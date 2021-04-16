Star Trek: Prodigy And Merchandising

While there has been plenty of Star Trek merchandise over the years, Star Trek hasn’t been as successful as franchises such as Star Wars. Part of the reason is that Star Wars was a family franchise while Star Trek wasn’t.

But ViacomCBS is hoping to change that, and Star Trek: Prodigy is the key to that change.

“In the aftermath of the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS, the company set up committees of executives designed to find ways to exploit existing IP across multiple business sectors. A number of them are said to have engaged in a prolonged debate over whether the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, originally ordered by Nickelodeon, would premiere first on the cabler’s linear channels or on the Nickelodeon-branded portion of Paramount Plus. It is now set to debut on the streamer, then air later on cable.

“Prodigy was viewed by many as critical to the fate of the Trek franchise, as it’s the first bid to engage families — a path that can lead to ancillary products such as toys and theme park rides.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Source: Variety