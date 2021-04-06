Star Trek: Mission Chicago Coming Next Year

Next April, a new Star Trek convention will launch, Star Trek: Missions.

The three-day convention will make its debut in Chicago, and it will feature “celebrity guests, interactive exhibits, exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, costume exhibits, autograph sessions, gameplay and other special surprises all set within the ever-evolving and expansive Star Trek Universe.

“Mission Chicago will give fans the opportunity to boldly explore the past, present and future of the franchise, while embracing the ideals of a diverse and inclusive future that remains at the center of Gene Roddenberry‘s beloved creation.”

Each year, the convention will travel to a different city, which is good news to those of us who don’t live in Los Angeles or New York City.

The first guest to be confirmed is Wil Wheaton, but of course more will be expected to be announced as time goes by.

Fans can sign up for a newsletter, which will keep them up-to-date on any emerging news regarding Star Trek: Mission Chicago. For more information, head to the link located here.

Source: TrekNews.netvia Star Trek Missions