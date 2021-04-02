Star Trek Legends Game

A new game will be of interest to Trek gamers, Star Trek Legends.

Here’s the description of the game: “Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favorite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise’s official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis.

“They’ll warp into the Nexus, where they’ll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favorite characters from the entire Star Trek franchise – Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard.

“Their crew’s skills and ingenuity will prove critical as players choose the right team members from their collection for the task at hand. Each legend has their own unique set of skills, abilities and weapons, from Spock’s Vulcan Nerve Pinch to Worf’s deadly Bat’leth.

“Explore beautifully rendered 3D worlds, fully realized and lovingly animated characters, and a dynamic graphics system that provides a console-level experience on your Apple device.”

The Nexus was chosen, said the development team in an article on Star Trek.com, because it “is an extra-dimensional realm providing a utopian world to any who enters it. To cross into the Nexus, though, one must go through a destructive energy ribbon which decimates anything in its path. The dichotomy between the ruin the Nexus brings and the comfort entering it provides was compelling to us, as was the fact that within the Nexus anything can happen.

“The Nexus has not been revisited on the screen since Star Trek: Generations, so we didn’t learn much about it. Is it just a natural phenomenon? What is the reason for its destructive rifts? Why does every person who enters it find themselves in their own heaven?

“The effect of the Nexus – this utopic world it creates for you – seemed like a good place to start our deep-dive into the nature of this realm. It seemed to us like a phenomenon created by design. Isn’t that something everyone wishes they had – a place to escape death and live in eternal bliss? It definitely seemed any mortal civilization would eagerly create a machine of this variety if they possessed the right technology.”

Star Trek Legends is available now on Apple Arcade, which can be found here.

Source: StarTrek.com