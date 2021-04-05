Star Trek Duck Collectibles

Four new Star Trek TNG ducks have been added to the Tubbz Cosplaying Duck Collectible collection. They include ducks based on Jean-Luc Picard, Geordi La Forge, Deanna Troi, and Worf.

Each duck, made of “high quality PVC” is approximately three-and-a-half inches tall (when outside of the tub), and comes boxed in a Star Trek tub display stand.

The ducks will sell for $12.99 each and will be released in June. To pre-order the Picard duck, head to the link located here.

The La Forge duck can be pre-ordered here.

Pre-order the Troi duck here.

And pre-order the Worf duck here.

Source: Just Geek