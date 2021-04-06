Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer

Later this year, fans can watch the new season of Star Trek: Discovery. In the new season, Season Four, “Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

Returning will be Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray).

Below is the trailer. How about those new uniforms?

Source: Paramount Plus