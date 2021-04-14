Lakeshore Records will be releasing Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 – Original Series Soundtrack this Friday.
Here is part of the press release: “The album, featuring original score by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, The Umbrella Academy), will be available digitally April 16. The third season premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access, and can now be viewed on Paramount+.
“Says Russo: “The music for the third season of Discovery posed some pretty big challenges — from the recording of orchestral music during a pandemic, to figuring out our theme for Grudge (the cat) and the rest of the new characters. It’s certainly proved to be the most thrilling and fulfilling season to date.”
The soundtrack will be available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.
The track listing includes:
- 01. Burnham Crash Lands
- 02. Book’s Ship / Hello Grudge
- 03. Federation Is Gone
- 04. Sanctuary
- 05. Meeting Zareh
- 06. Georgiou and Zareh
- 07. It’s You, Saru
- 08. Grow Through Change
- 09. Starfleet Academy
- 10. Hugh’s Log
- 11. Entering The Pool
- 12. Adira Accepted
- 13. Gray and Adira’s Melody
- 14. Federation HQ
- 15. Barzan Family
- 16. Cryo Tombs / Attis Attacks
- 17. Leaving Nhan
- 18. Reunited With Book
- 19. The Escape
- 20. Osyraa Wants Ryn
- 21. Kyheem and Osyraa
- 22. Work Together
- 23. Duet for Cello and Piano
- 24. Terran Stories
- 25. The Charon
- 26. Fireflies
- 27. Killing Traitors
- 28. The Guardian
- 29. Georgiou Goodbye
- 30. Meeting Survivor
- 31. Andorian Opera
- 32. Michael’s Win
- 33. Michael To The Rescue
- 34. Sending Stamets to HQ
- 35. Dots Will Help
- 36. Deliver The Bomb
- 37. Resetting The Datacore
- 38. Book Jumps
- 39. Reuniting The Federation
- 40. Captain Burnham
