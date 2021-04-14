Lakeshore Records will be releasing Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 – Original Series Soundtrack this Friday.

Here is part of the press release: “The album, featuring original score by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, The Umbrella Academy), will be available digitally April 16. The third season premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access, and can now be viewed on Paramount+.

“Says Russo: “The music for the third season of Discovery posed some pretty big challenges — from the recording of orchestral music during a pandemic, to figuring out our theme for Grudge (the cat) and the rest of the new characters. It’s certainly proved to be the most thrilling and fulfilling season to date.”

The soundtrack will be available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

The track listing includes:

01. Burnham Crash Lands

02. Book’s Ship / Hello Grudge

03. Federation Is Gone

04. Sanctuary

05. Meeting Zareh

06. Georgiou and Zareh

07. It’s You, Saru

08. Grow Through Change

09. Starfleet Academy

10. Hugh’s Log

11. Entering The Pool

12. Adira Accepted

13. Gray and Adira’s Melody

14. Federation HQ

15. Barzan Family

16. Cryo Tombs / Attis Attacks

17. Leaving Nhan

18. Reunited With Book

19. The Escape

20. Osyraa Wants Ryn

21. Kyheem and Osyraa

22. Work Together

23. Duet for Cello and Piano

24. Terran Stories

25. The Charon

26. Fireflies

27. Killing Traitors

28. The Guardian

29. Georgiou Goodbye

30. Meeting Survivor

31. Andorian Opera

32. Michael’s Win

33. Michael To The Rescue

34. Sending Stamets to HQ

35. Dots Will Help

36. Deliver The Bomb

37. Resetting The Datacore

38. Book Jumps

39. Reuniting The Federation

40. Captain Burnham

