Rapelye Passes

Mary Linda Rapelye, best-know to original series fans as Irina in The Way to Eden episode, is dead at the age of seventy-six.

She passed away on April 5, with family and friends by her side. The cause of death was cancer.

Rapelye began her acting career at the age of five in an outdoor production in her home town of Kansas City, Missouri. She went on to have roles on stage, screen and television; including Star Trek, In Cold Blood, Ironside, Medical Center, One Life to Live, As the World Turns and more.

Moving to Maine in 1999, Rapelye established Lyric Meadow Farm, where she bred animals, including Goldendoodles. The farm was also a party and wedding venue.

Rapelye is survived by a brother, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Source: Daily Star Trek Newsvia Boothbay Register