Q To Annoy The Crap Out Of Picard

As if life wasn’t hard enough for Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, it’s going to get harder courtesy of Q, played by John de Lancie.

As reported by TrekMovie, de Lancie has been dropping hints about his appearance on Season Two in his cameo videos, some of which can be found here.

“Yesterday I REALLY annoyed him,” he said in one of the videos to a fan. “That was episodes one and two.”

“By the way, you are going to be seeing more of me,” he said in another cameo. “I am on Picard. I guess they really needed someone to come in and really annoy the shit out of Picard and that is exactly what I have been doing for the last month. I’ve been making his life very unpleasant. I’m really proud of that.”

Q will also be “harassing” Guinan on Picard, and he will get around to making life difficult for the rest of Picard’s crew soon.

Poor Picard!

Source: TrekMovievia Cameo.com/johndelancie