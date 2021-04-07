Petition To Make Burton Jeopardy! Host

An online petition has been posted to attract the attention of the producers of Jeopardy! to make LeVar Burton the permanent host of the show.

Since Alex Trebek, the former host of the show, passed away, there have been various guest hosts of the show. One Burton fan started the petition to make him the host, and the petition has over 175,000 signatures as of this writing.

Burton is not averse to the idea. Via his Twitter account, he shared a link to the petition saying “Leaving this here in the event the powers-that-be are listening.”

Jonathan Frakes is also in favor of Burton becoming the host of Jeopardy!. He shared the link on his Twitter page saying “Sony Pictures Entertainment: LeVar should be the next host of Jeopardy!.” He encouraged fans to sign the petition.

If you haven’t signed the petition yet, it can be found here.

Source: IGN