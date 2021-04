On June 9, 2023, Paramount Studios will be releasing a new Star Trek movie. So far, there is no name for the new movie.

Very little has been released about this movie, but it is possible that it comes from a script developed by Star Trek: Discovery writer Kalinda Vazquez, as reported earlier this spring. But that is not certain.

J.J. Abrams will be producing the film.

This will be the first Trek film since Star Trek Beyond came out in 2016.

That’s it. Speculate away!

Source: StarTrek.com