First Contact Day brought with it a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard, Season Two. Note: Casting spoilers ahead.

It was revealed that some favorites would be returning for the new season, including Brent Spiner, and Q! For fans of Laris the Romulan, good news as Orla Brady will also be returning to Picard.

Also returning will be the the La Sirena crew, including Sir Patrick Stewart, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Jeri Ryan.

Source: StarTrek.comvia Startrekonpplus Instagram account