IDW Publishing’s July Trek Comics

There will only be one Star Trek comic from IDW Publishing in July, titled Star Trek: Year Five #25.

In Year Five #25, “The five-year mission may be over, but now it’s time for the next adventure to begin. Join the crew of the Enterprise for the end of an old chapter and the beginning of a new. This special, oversized epilogue from the entire Year Five writing team bridges the gap between the end of the five-year mission and the beginning of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

Year Five #25 is written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Brandon Easton, Jim McCann, and Paul Cornell. Art is provided by Angel Hernandez, Silvia Califano, Stephen Thompson, and Christopher Jones. Cover art comes from Thompson, and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-six page issue will cost $4.99.

Source: Comics Continuum