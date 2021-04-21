Dorn’s Return To Starfleet Tweet Explained

On Monday, TrekMovie reported, Michael Dorn posted a bit of a cryptic tweet, saying that he had “Just got the news, being summoned back into action. Starfleet calls. #ad”

Fans got excited, thinking that perhaps he would be returning to his role of Worf on one of the shows that are in production, but alas, that was not the case. First Paramount+ and then Paramount Pictures denied that he was returning to a show or a movie.

So TrekMovie speculated that his return would be in a Star Trek game, as Trek characters do make regular appearances in the games. And this turned out to be the case, when a new teaser was put up which referenced the USS Artemis, which can be found in Star Trek: Legends.

Below is the teaser found in Dorn’s tweet that was posted this morning.

Source: TrekMovie