Discovery Wins GLAAD Award

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Awards were held last night, and Star Trek: Discovery won the Outstanding Drama Series award.

Discovery beat out 9-11: Lone Star, Killing Eve, P-Valle, Ratched, Supergirl, The Umbrella Academy, Vida, The Wilds, and Wynonna Earp.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Accepting the award were Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, Wilson Cruz, and Anthony Rapp.

Listen to their acceptance speeches below. To support GLAAD, fans can purchase one of several Discovery-themed items in the Star Trek Shop, with all of the proceeds from the sale of the items going to GLAAD, courtesy of ViacomCBS. Click here to see the merchandise.

Thank you @glaad for honoring #StarTrekDiscovery as Outstanding Drama Series! And thank you to all of tonight’s nominees for bringing LGBTQ+ characters and storylines to life… https://t.co/AcFhMplKJU — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) April 9, 2021

Source: GLAAD Twitter feed