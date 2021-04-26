Discovery Production Paused Due To COVID

Several weeks ago, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had to have some people quarantined due to COVID, and now it’s Star Trek: Discovery‘s turn.

This time, according to Deadline, production has had to be paused and will not resume production until May 6.

A “Zone A” individual on the show was in close contact earlier last week with someone who tested positive for COVID, who was not someone on the set of Discovery. “Zone A” people are key cast or key production people.

It’s unlikely that this person will spread COVID to anyone on Discovery as he or she “never returned to set after the contact with the coronavirus infection person happened.” The COVID exposure was detected through Ontarios’s contact tracing system.

Ontario is currently experiencing a sharp rise in new cases of COVID.

Source: Deadline