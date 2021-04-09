De Lancie On Playing Q Again

John de Lancie will be playing Q again on the second season of Star Trek: Picard, and he spoke with Variety about his reaction to the news.

De Lancie did not assume he would appear on the show when he heard about Star Trek: Picard. “You know what…Star Trek has done a lot of movies and other shows without me,” he said. “So I did not assume that that was going to be the case. I just sort of discipline myself as a professional over the years to go, ‘look, it’s somebody else’s dinner party. You cannot spend your time worrying about whether you’re getting invited. Just take it off the radar. You get invited or you don’t get invited, that’s all.'”

One thing the actor did not want to do was to “fall into the trap of re-creating” Q. “I was obviously a little concerned — very concerned — about the issues having to do with, well, excuse me, this is twenty years later,” he said. “I’m supposed to be immortal and I certainly look very mortal. There were issues about all of that. I was flattered. Of course, I said yes. I didn’t have to think about that part. And then I wondered, where are they going to go with this?

“I’ve always thought of [Q] as being kind of a diamond in the rough, and having new facets of that stone that’s going to be cut. So here it is, many years later, we’re still cutting that stone. There will be elements of that stone which have already been cut, and they will simply need to be burnished up. And then there will be elements of this stone that will be newly cut, for which there will be people who go, ‘Oh I always thought you would go in that direction,’ and then others, ‘Oh, I like him the way he was before!'”

Source: Variety