Burton To Guest Host Jeopardy!

The final guest hosts to finish Season 37 of Jeopardy! were announced yesterday, and on the list was LeVar Burton.

Fans had posted a petition for Burton to become the new host of the show, and the petition had received 250,000 signatures. Burton himself had made it clear that he was interested in the job.

Burton responded to the news via Twitter. “THANK YOU,” he said. “To all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you [have] in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” said executive producer and one-time guest host Mike Richards in a statement to USA Today. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Burton’s guest host appearance will be the week of July 26-30.

The rest of the guest host list included Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

Source: WKFR.com