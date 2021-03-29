Voyager Documentary Indiegogo Tops A Million

With only two days to go, the Star Trek Voyager documentary Indiegogo, To The Journey – Looking Back at Star Trek: Voyager, has broken the one million dollar mark.

This has unlocked an “exclusive never before seen Voyager surprise,” and the project has hit its tenth and last stretch goal.

“We’ve now surpassed one million dollars — thank you all! The amount of support you’ve shown this endeavor has been absolutely overwhelming,” said a spokesperson for the fundraiser. “With…days left, we’re $100k away from the all-time record for most funded documentary ever. Let’s give it a shot!”

There’s still time to donate and to get your perks. Head to the link located here.

Source: Star Trek Voyager Documentary Indiegogo