Voyager Documentary Fundraising Smashes Past Goals

If donations are any indication, the Star Trek: Voyager Documentary is something that fans really want to see.

The original goal was $150,000 and that was quickly reached. Six more stretch goals are listed and five of them have been reached with only the last one to go.

Those stretch goals included additional 3D graphics and animation, filming the November Voyager reunion in London, expanding the scope of the film from sixty minutes to over ninety minutes, composing an original score for the film AND a free digital soundtrack for all backers unlocked, follow up interviews for more in-depth discussion AND two free magnets for backers with physical perks unlocked.

Only the sixth goal remains, and that is to license Voyager title theme music by Jerry Goldsmith. That is only a little more than $30,000 away.

“We asked Star Trek fans if they wanted a Voyager Documentary to celebrate this ground-breaking show. You answered a resounding YES! A yes heard from here to the Delta Quadrant.

“We’ve got so much more work to do to make this the most successful campaign and fantastic documentary ever. Remember: with Indiegogo, you can donate as many times as you’d like, anytime you’d like. So come back and check us out periodically – we WILL be adding new surprises! But for now, we’d just like to say THANK YOU.”

Source: Star Trek: Voyager documentary Indiegogo page