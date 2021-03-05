Vazquez Penning Original Trek Movie

Fear The Walking Dead co-executive producer Kalinda Vazquez is writing a script for a new Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures. J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot is set to produce the movie.

There aren’t any details regarding the new project, but according to Variety, if the film is made, Vazquez would be the first woman ever to write a Trek movie.

According to Deadline, “insiders said this is a blind deal for an original movie that she hatched, one that expands her role in the Trek universe.”

Vazquez is no stranger to Star Trek. In 2019, she wrote Star Trek: Short Treks: Ask Not. Last year, she wrote Star Trek: Discovery: Terra Firma, Part 2.

Going back even further, Kalinda was named after Kelinda, a character from the original series episode By Any Other Name.

Other shows that Vazquez has worked on other than Trek and Fear the Walking Dead include Once Upon a Time, Nikita, Prison Break, and Runaways.

Source: Varietyvia Deadline