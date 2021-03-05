Trek Saturn Awards Nominations

The 46th Annual Saturn Awards nominations have been announced, and in a good showing for Trek, there were eight nominations for Trek actors and for shows.

For the Best Science Fiction Television Series, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard were nominated. Their competitors include: Doctor Who, Lost in Space, Pandora, Raised by Wolves, and Westworld.

Sir Patrick Stewart was nominated as Best Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees in this category:

Henry Cavill (The Witcher)

(The Witcher) Mike Colter (Evil)

(Evil) Sam Heughan (Outlander)

(Outlander) Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

(Lovecraft Country) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Sonequa Martin-Green was nominated for the Best Actress on a Television Series award for her work on Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

(Outlander) Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)

(Supergirl) Regina King (Watchmen)

(Watchmen) Thandie Newton (Westworld)

(Westworld) Candice Patton (The Flash)

(The Flash) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Doug Jones was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul )

(Better Call Saul Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

(Better Call Saul) Michael Emerson (Evil)

(Evil) Richard Rankin (Outlander)

(Outlander) Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

(The Walking Dead) Luke Wilson (Stargirl)

Isa Briones was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees include:

Freya Allan (The Witcher)

(The Witcher) Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

(Stargirl) Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space)

(Lost in Space) Madison Lintz (Bosch)

(Bosch) Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead)

(The Walking Dead) Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

For the Best Guest Starring Performance on Television, Jeri Ryan was nominated for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Kate Mulgrew was nominated in the same category for Mr. Mercedes. Other nominees include:

Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

(Supergirl) Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

(The Mandalorian) Mark Hamill (What We Do in the Shadows)

(What We Do in the Shadows) Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)

(The Walking Dead) Billy Porter (The Twilight Zone)

Source: Saturn Awards