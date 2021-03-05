Trek Saturn Awards Nominations

The 46th Annual Saturn Awards nominations have been announced, and in a good showing for Trek, there were eight nominations for Trek actors and for shows.
For the Best Science Fiction Television Series, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard were nominated. Their competitors include: Doctor Who, Lost in Space, Pandora, Raised by Wolves, and Westworld.
Sir Patrick Stewart was nominated as Best Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees in this category:
- Henry Cavill (The Witcher)
- Mike Colter (Evil)
- Sam Heughan (Outlander)
- Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Sonequa Martin-Green was nominated for the Best Actress on a Television Series award for her work on Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:
- Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
- Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Candice Patton (The Flash)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Doug Jones was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
- Michael Emerson (Evil)
- Richard Rankin (Outlander)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Luke Wilson (Stargirl)
Isa Briones was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees include:
- Freya Allan (The Witcher)
- Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
- Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space)
- Madison Lintz (Bosch)
- Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead)
- Erin Moriarty (The Boys)
For the Best Guest Starring Performance on Television, Jeri Ryan was nominated for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Kate Mulgrew was nominated in the same category for Mr. Mercedes. Other nominees include:
- Jon Cryer (Supergirl)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Mark Hamill (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
- Billy Porter (The Twilight Zone)
