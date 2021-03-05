Home Awards

Trek Saturn Awards Nominations

The 46th Annual Saturn Awards nominations have been announced, and in a good showing for Trek, there were eight nominations for Trek actors and for shows.

For the Best Science Fiction Television Series, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard were nominated. Their competitors include: Doctor Who, Lost in Space, Pandora, Raised by Wolves, and Westworld.

Sir Patrick Stewart was nominated as Best Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees in this category:

  • Henry Cavill (The Witcher)
  • Mike Colter (Evil)
  • Sam Heughan (Outlander)
  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Sonequa Martin-Green was nominated for the Best Actress on a Television Series award for her work on Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:

  • Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
  • Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
  • Regina King (Watchmen)
  • Thandie Newton (Westworld)
  • Candice Patton (The Flash)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Doug Jones was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series for Star Trek: Discovery. Other nominees include:

  • Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
  • Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
  • Michael Emerson (Evil)
  • Richard Rankin (Outlander)
  • Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
  • Luke Wilson (Stargirl)

Isa Briones was nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Other nominees include:

  • Freya Allan (The Witcher)
  • Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
  • Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space)
  • Madison Lintz (Bosch)
  • Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead)
  • Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

For the Best Guest Starring Performance on Television, Jeri Ryan was nominated for her work on Star Trek: Picard. Kate Mulgrew was nominated in the same category for Mr. Mercedes. Other nominees include:

  • Jon Cryer (Supergirl)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • Mark Hamill (What We Do in the Shadows)
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
  • Billy Porter (The Twilight Zone)

Source: Saturn Awards

