Trek on Pluto TV

Tomorrow, CBS All Access will become Paramount+, and in honor of that, some Trek shows will be free on Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS free streaming channel.

According to TrekMovie, on Pluto TV‘s Paramount+ Picks channel, fans will be able to see the first three episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Discovery. These will run all month long.

Pluto TV also has a dedicated Star Trek channel, and for tomorrow only, it will also show those sample episodes of Lower Decks, Short Treks, Picard and Discovery.

Pluto TV can be found here.

Source: TrekMovie