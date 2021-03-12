A new eight-part Trek docuseries from The Nacelle Company will be produced for the History Channel.

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek will “offer Trekkies a behind-the-scenes look at pivotal moments in the franchise’s history — from its inception at Lucille Ball’s production company Desilu through recent film and television adaptations.”

“Star Trek, from before I was ten years old, gave me the closest thing I have to a code to follow in my life,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Nacelle founder and CEO. “If it wasn’t for the words ‘I don’t believe in the no-win scenario,’ I’d be very alone, broke, and miserable in this world. So to say this is a passion project would be a tremendous understatement.”

“Each of the series’ episodes will feature interviews with cast, crew and experts in the realm of Star Trek, who will share fresh backstage stories and offer new insights into the saga. In this respect, no stone will be left unturned; it will even delve into lesser-known components of the franchise, including The Animated Series and Phase II.“

Source: Deadline