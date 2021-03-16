Star Trek: Year Five #19 Preview

IDW Publishing releases Star Trek: Year Five #19 tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Year Five #19, “A pandemic raging across Alpha Centauri. A powerful enemy aboard the Enterprise. With death lurking around every corner, the crew will face down one of their greatest challenges yet in the shocking conclusion to this episode.”

Written by Jim McCann and featuring art by Angel Hernandez and covers by Steven Thompson and J.J. Lendl, the thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized images.

Source: Comics Continuum